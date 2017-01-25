Accra Academy launches handball league

Accra Academy has launched an inter-hall handball league to develop young talents in the sport. The league, which would be played on weekends, would see the winning hall taking home a trophy provided by the 2015 - Year Group of the school.

Launching the league, the Assistant Headmaster in charge of Administration, Mr P.K. Mensah, said although the school was doing well in handball, it wanted to set up the league to develop more talents.

“The school has won the zonal championship five consecutive times, and we want to consolidate our position,” he added.

He also said apart from using the league to unearth young talents, the school wanted to use the sport to create employment opportunities for the students in the future.

Mr Mensah added that the school aimed at providing holistic education to all its students by not only giving them academic knowledge but also developing their skills to open up other opportunities for them.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Graceland International School, Mrs Stella Dartey, who is the sponsor of the league, lamented the poor attention given to the lesser-known sports such as handball.

That, she said, was why it was difficult to get skillful athletes for the Olympic Games, adding that “with the establishment of the league, this must change”.