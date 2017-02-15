2017 Private BECE underway

The examination began on Monday, February 13, 2017 with English Language and Religious and Moral Education.

This year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) for private candidates enters the third day today, with candidates writing Mathematics and Ghanaian Languages and Culture.

A visit to the Asare Menako Hall in Accra on the first day of the examination revealed that the examination had taken off smoothly.

The Supervisor of the centre, Mr Timothy Quaye, told the Junior Graphic that but for the late arrival of some candidates, everything was all right.

Candidates on Tuesday, February 14, wrote Integrated Science and Basic Design and Technology. They are expected to write Social Studies and French tomorrow and Information and Communications Technology (ICT) on Friday.

A total of 1,339 candidates are writing the BECE for private candidates. Two hundred out of the 1,418 candidates who sat for the examination last year were placed in senior high schools and technical institutes.

This was in addition to the total of 437,958 school candidates who wrote the BECE in June.

The resit policy states, among other requirements, that candidates rewriting the examination must provide the index numbers and the year of writing the school BECE.

However, in the case of first-time candidates, they must be 16 years and above, and under this category “students in junior high schools are not qualified to register for the examination.”

The dates of birth of candidates would be printed on their certificates and, therefore, unqualified candidates caught writing the examination would have their results nullified.