A shopping mall said to be one of the largest retail chain stores in the Middle East Lulu Hypermarket has offered for free all items on sale for 30 minutes in Saudi Arabia.
It is unclear when the video surfaced on social media but it is said to be sadaqah - a concept of voluntary giving in Islam by the shop owners to mark the beginning of Ramadan.
Hundreds of men could be seen in the video scrambling for electronic items while women struggled to pick clothes on racks.
The free-for-all shopping experience was said to have happened in one of the giant retail chain store outlets.