Deadly attack as truck rams into soldiers in Jerusalem

At least four Israeli soldiers have been killed and several more wounded after a truck rammed into the troops in Jerusalem with authorities calling it a deliberate attack.

Al Jazeera's Bernard Smith, reporting from Jerusalem, said the driver of the attacking vehicle was shot dead following the incident on Sunday.

At least 10 soldiers were trapped under the truck but later rescued, with three in critical condition.

An image posted on social media showed a white lorry with several bullet holes on its windshield.

Israeli police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said the victims were disembarking from a bus when suddenly the lorry driver "ran his vehicle into them".

"At this moment of time we have ruled out an accident," Rosenfeld said.

A police spokeswoman said on Israel Radio it was "a terrorist attack, a ramming attack", adding bodies were "strewn on the street".

The attack comes amid a more than year-long wave of Palestinian shooting, stabbing, and vehicular attacks against Israelis that has slowed of late. Sunday's incident marks the first Israeli casualties in three months.

Since October 2015, 247 Palestinians, 40 Israelis, two Americans, a Jordanian, an Eritrean and a Sudanese have been killed in the wave of violence, according to an AFP news agency count.