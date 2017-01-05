Baghdad market hit by car bomb attack

At least nine people have been killed and 15 others wounded in a car bomb attack that hit a market in a mostly Shia neighbourhood of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

The bomb-laden car parked near an outdoor fruit and vegetable market exploded on Thursday killing seven civilians and two policemen, the Associated Press news agency reported quoting officials.

Elsewhere, four attacks in and around Baghdad killed at least seven people, bringing Thursday's overall death toll to at least 16.

Those attacks, mostly by bombs that went off in commercial areas or targeted security forces, also wounded at least 20 people, police and medical officials said.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks, but they bore the hallmark of ISIL (also known as ISIS), which carried out a string of bombings in Baghdad over the past week, killing nearly 100 people.

On Tuesday, ISIL claimed a suicide bombing at a busy market in the Sadr City district, killing at least 39 Iraqis.

At least 28 people were killed and 54 others were also wounded in a double bombing in the centre of the city on Saturday, carried out by ISIL.

Baghdad has been on high alert since October 17, the start of Iraq's largest military operation since 2003 US invasion to retake the northern city of Mosul, which was captured by ISIL in 2014.