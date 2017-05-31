The victim was forced into an address in Lucien Road, Tooting, where she was raped before the attacker fled.

Police hunting a man who raped a woman in South London have put up a £20,000 reward for information that leads to the conviction of the attacker.

Scotland Yard has issued an e-fit and footage from the scene following the attack on September 21, 2016.The woman was attacked shortly after midnight but no arrests have yet been made despite police getting a DNA profile of the suspect.

DI Andrew Wadey said: ‘Nearly nine months have passed since this terrifying attack on a young woman, and we remain committed to finding the person responsible. We have obtained significant evidence and investigated many leads.‘While we have not yet identified a suspect, we believe someone has crucial information that could unlock this case.

‘I am appealing directly to anyone who has any information about this attack, or who thinks the man depicted in the E-fit looks familiar, or who was in the area that night and perhaps remembers something that could assist us, to come forward and speak to officers.

‘Because we have a DNA profile of the attacker, potential suspects can be quickly and easily eliminated so we would urge anyone with suspicions to report them to police.

‘A £20,000 reward is now being offered for anyone with valuable information which leads us to the culprit and results in a conviction.’The suspect is described as a man of Asian appearance, between 20 and 25 years old, approximately 5ft 7in tall and of slim build. He had a thin moustache and was wearing glasses, a red hooded top and

Anyone who recognises the man, or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to call detectives on 020 8721 4251. To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org