World's 'heaviest' woman in India for surgery

The Egyptian woman believed to be the world's heaviest woman at 500kg, has arrived in Mumbai, India, for weight reduction surgery.

The BBC reported Saturday that the family of 36-year-old Eman Ahmed Abd El Aty say it is the first time she has left home for 25 years.

A short clip of the arrival shows the woman lying in a cot-like bedding and being lifted by a crane.

She is expected to spend between two and three months at the hospital for the bariatric surgery and there are suggestions it could take up to three years to bring her weight under 100kg.

The Egyptian consul general in Mumbai, Ahmed Khalil is captured in the video saying the woman has suffered for a long time and was happy to be in Mumbai for the procedure. "Hopefully it will be over", he said.

Bariatric surgery, also known as weight loss surgery, is used as a last resort to treat people who are dangerously obese and carrying an excessive amount of body fat.

Credit: The BBC