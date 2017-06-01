The decomposing body of a woman found in on Cape Town’s Table Mountain is suspected to be that of Charlotte Nana Yaa Nikoi.

Charlotte Nana Yaa Nikoi went missing in South Africa while she was exploring the city’s iconic landmark in March 2017.

The authorities in South Africa are now conducting an autopsy to confirm the identity of the body which was found on Tuesday. According to Eyewitness News, a news organisation in South Africa, the body was found that “the section around the starting point of the Platteklip Gorge hiking trail [has been] cordoned off as detectives combed the scene.”