Lulu Shopping Center and Hypermarket in Abu Dhabi decided to put a 30 minute sale and everything up for grab, was free.
This led people to lose their minds and unleash their inner shoppaholics.
The India Times reported that the 30 minute sale caused not only stampede, it also led to a situation where people were pushed and all racks were salvaged.
People reportedly lost their minds, the women went for clothes and men went for electronics.
In the video below: Free Shopping in Lulu Shopping Mall, Dubai, Abu Dhabi for 30 minutes.