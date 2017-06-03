This led people to lose their minds and unleash their inner shoppaholics.

Lulu Shopping Center and Hypermarket in Abu Dhabi decided to put a 30 minute sale and everything up for grab, was free.

The India Times reported that the 30 minute sale caused not only stampede, it also led to a situation where people were pushed and all racks were salvaged.

People reportedly lost their minds, the women went for clothes and men went for electronics.



In the video below: Free Shopping in Lulu Shopping Mall, Dubai, Abu Dhabi for 30 minutes.