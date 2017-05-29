The 23-year-old's ordeal began when he hailed down a communal taxi in eastern Pretoria on Friday - which had three young women inside.

A South African man was left traumatised after being drugged and raped 'numerous' times over three days by three female assailants.

The taxi began to change direction and the man was ordered to sit in the front.

He was then injected within an unknown substance and passed out, TimesLive reported.

'The female suspects then allegedly forced the man to drink an energy drink before taking turns raping him numerous times a day.'The South African Police Service take all sexual offences seriously regardless of gender.

'[We assure] all victims of these types of crimes that we will carry out robust investigations to bring offenders to justice.'

The victim was later dumped semi-naked in a field, where he managed to flag down a passing car.

Rape and sexual violence against both men and women are at epidemic levels in South Africa.

It is estimated that more than half-a-million rapes are committed annually in the country.

Rees Mann, of the South African Male Survivors of Sexual Abuse, said nearly 20 per cent of sexual violations reported were on men.

He said: 'Male victims are much less likely than females to report sexual abuse because police don't take it seriously.'