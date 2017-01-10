Three-screened laptops prototypes 'stolen'

The concept device boasts three 4K screens and is said to be the first portable laptop of its kind.

Two prototype models of an unusual gaming laptop with three screens have been stolen at the CES tech show in Las Vegas, according to PC maker Razer.

Razer said the laptops had gone missing from its booth at the tech show on Sunday.

The incident was being taken "very seriously", said chief executive Min-Liang Tan.

A Razer spokesman said it was offering $25,000 (£20,600) for any "original information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction" of those allegedly involved in the crime.

"Our teams worked months on end to conceptualise and develop these units," Mr Tan said in a post on his official Facebook page.

"It is cheating, and cheating doesn't sit well with us. Anyone who would do this clearly isn't very smart."

Security 'a priority'

A spokeswoman for the Consumer Technology Association, which runs CES, confirmed to the BBC that two laptops had been reported as stolen.

"We express our regrets," she said. "The security of our exhibitors, attendees and their products and materials are our highest priority.

"We use a wide variety of security measures at our show to combat theft.

"For example, we delay labour coming on the show floor until an hour after the show closes so that exhibitors have a chance to secure product before dismantling their booths."

Headquartered in California, Razer was started by Singaporean entrepreneur Min-Liang Tan.

The brand enjoys a cult status among the gaming community, and gamers from around the world expressed their excitement about the device which is part of the firms Project Valerie.

"Razer always finds a way to outclass other brands. No offense to people who like other products," said Jason Vicencio.

"This device is a dream come true for every gamer on the go, no more having to cram graphics and line of vision into just one screen," commented Artie Derilo.

"I would love to open this up on an airplane while sitting in the middle seat," joked Marvin England

But other Facebook users like Malachy Hamilton questioned its design.

"What's the point in three screens? The point of a laptop is portability and being able to do work and some light gaming on the go," he said.

"For this, you'd need a beefy battery which would increase the weight, therefore making it less of a laptop."

Project Valerie is still a prototype and Razer has not yet published a possible release date or price.

Publicity stunt?

Todd Prince, gaming reporter for the Las Vegas Review-Journal who was at the event, told the BBC the theft was a surprise, given the tight security.

"There were cameras all over the place and how someone was actually able to get this out was a bit of a surprise, that someone would even take that risk," he said.

But the bigger question for some sceptical social media users was if the entire incident was a "publicity stunt".

"If I had some crazy laptop design that I wanted to go viral, I'd claim it had been stolen for free exposure," suggested Facebook user Jon Macleod.

But Mr Prince dismissed this idea.

"Considering how much publicity this product already had gotten before the convention even started, everyone was already talking and writing about it," he said.

"To me, it doesn't seem like Razer would need that much more publicity."