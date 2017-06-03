There is an incident on London Bridge in the United Kingdom on Saturday night amidst fears of terror attack.
A van mowed down pedestrians in central London before victims were stabbed and shots fired – amid a second ‘attack’ at nearby Borough Market which armed police are responding to, The Sun has reported.
Terrified people have fled the London Bridge area while one officer is said to have been “seriously injured”.
Eye witnesses said several bodies are “strewn on the ground” and people are receiving CPR after being randomly stabbed by “two to three men armed 12 inch long knives.”
A bomb squad has reportedly arrived on the scene.