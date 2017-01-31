Student charged with Quebec mosque attack

Alexandre Bissonnette faces six counts of first-degree murder and five of attempted murder.

Canadian police have charged a French-Canadian student over the fatal shooting of six Muslim worshippers at a mosque in Quebec.

The 27-year-old briefly appeared in a Quebec City court over Sunday evening's attack, during evening prayers at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre.

Vigils have been held across Canada to commemorate those killed and injured.

More than 50 people were at the mosque when the shooting erupted just before 20:00 on Sunday.

Nineteen people were wounded - all men - and of five people still in hospital, two were in a critical condition.

A man of Moroccan heritage who was also arrested after the attack, Mohamed Khadir, is now being treated as a witness.

Quebec provincial police have released the names of all six victims who were killed:

Father-of-three Azzeddine Soufiane, 57, a grocer and butcher

Khaled Belkacemi, 60, a professor in the food science department at Laval University

Father-of-three, Abdelkrim Hassane, 41, an IT worker for the government

Aboubaker Thabti, 44, and two Guinean nationals, Mamadou Tanou Barry, 42, and Ibrahima Barry, 39

Student charged with Quebec mosque attackMr Bissonnette did not enter a plea as he appeared in court on Monday, wearing a white prison-issue jump suit, his hands and feet shackled.

The suspect was arrested in his car on a bridge leading from Quebec City to Ile d'Orleans, where he called police to say he wanted to cooperate with the authorities.

According to local media, Mr Bissonnette studied political science and anthropology at Laval University, whose campus is about 3km (two miles) away from the mosque.

The Montreal Gazette reports that the suspect dressed up as the Grim Reaper for Halloween, according to his Facebook page, which has now been taken offline.

On the social network, he also reportedly "liked" US President Donald Trump and French National Front leader Marine Le Pen.

Francois Deschamps, an official with an advocacy group, Welcome to Refugees, said the suspect was known for his far-right views.

Mr Bissonnette was "unfortunately known to many activists in Quebec for taking nationalist, pro-Le Pen and anti-feminist positions at Laval University and on social media," Mr Deschamps posted on the organisation's Facebook page.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard both described the shooting as a terrorist attack.

Addressing the more than one million Muslims who live in Canada, Mr Trudeau said: "We are with you.

"Thirty-six million hearts are breaking with yours. Know that we value you."

The mosque has been a target of hate crimes in the past, including last summer when a pig's head was left on its doorstep during Ramadan.

Mohamed Labidi, vice-president of the Islamic centre, said the victims had been shot in the back.

"Security at our mosque was our major, major concern," Mr Labidi said tearfully. "But we were caught off-guard."

The predominantly French-speaking province of Quebec has welcomed thousands of immigrants from Arab countries and other nations.

But there has been a longstanding debate over the "reasonable accommodation" of immigrants and religious minorities.