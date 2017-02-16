Second arrest over death of Kim's brother

Kim died on Monday after apparently being poisoned while waiting to board a flight in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

A second woman has been arrested in connection with the death of Kim Jong-nam, the brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Police say they have now finished their post-mortem examination, though the results have not yet been made public.

The two women arrested in the case have reportedly been remanded in custody for seven days.

The first suspect, travelling on a Vietnamese passport, was detained on Wednesday.

The inspector general of the Royal Malaysia police, Sri Khalid Bin Abu Bakar, said the second woman was detained on Thursday over the death of "a Korean male".

She was identified from airport CCTV footage and had an Indonesian passport.

Malaysian Deputy PM Ahmad Zahid Hamidi formally confirmed on Thursday that the dead man, who was travelling under the name Kim Chol, was Kim Jong-nam, according to state news agency Bernama.

There is widespread speculation that North Korea was behind the killing, but there has been no proof.

North Korea is on Thursday celebrating what would have been the 75th birthday of Kim Jong-il, the late leader and father of both Kim Jong-nam and Kim Jong-un.

Kim Jong-un was seen attending a ruling party meeting on Wednesday. Footage aired on state media showed him grim-faced, reported South Korea's Yonhap news agency, and he did not wave when he left, as is customary.

Malaysia 'will return body'

Selangor Police Chief Abdul Samah Mat told the BBC the examination of Kim's body was completed on Wednesday evening, but there has been no indication of whether the results will be made public.

The deputy prime minister said Malaysia would grant a request from North Korea for the body to be returned once police and medical procedures were completed.

Kim is believed to have been attacked in the airport departure hall by two women, using some form of chemical.

A grainy image taken from security camera footage, which has been broadcast in South Korea and Malaysia, shows a woman wearing a white T-shirt with the letters "LOL" written on the front.

It is not clear whether either is the woman in the footage, and police say they are still looking for "a few" other suspects.

Malaysia police said the woman arrested on Thursday was identified in her passport as Siti Aishah, 25, from Banten province in Indonesia.

The suspect arrested on Wednesday had Vietnamese travel documents bearing the name Doan Thi Huong, 28.

Kim Jong-nam was largely estranged from his family, after being bypassed for inheriting the leadership in favour of his youngest half-brother. He spent most of his time overseas in Macau, mainland China and Singapore.

He had spoken out in the past against his family's dynastic control of North Korea and in a 2012 book was quoted as saying he believed his younger half-brother lacked leadership qualities.

But he had said he was not interested in assuming the leadership himself.

Unnamed US government sources have said they believe he was poisoned by North Korean agents.

South Korean spy chief Lee Byung-ho told South Korean MPs that Pyongyang had wanted to kill Kim Jong-nam for several years, but that he was being protected by China.

The secretive state has a long history of sending agents overseas to carry out assassinations, attacks and kidnappings.

But some analysts question what motive Kim Jong-un would have to kill his estranged half-brother, given the risk of the operation and possibilities for embarrassment, added to the fact that he was not seen as a threat to Mr Kim's leadership.

Still, Kim was reportedly targeted for assassination in the past. A North Korean spy jailed by South Korea in 2012 is said to have admitted trying to organise a hit-and-run accident targeting him.