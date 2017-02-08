Nigeria university 'bans tight-fitting clothes'

The management of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, has, in a new dress code it issued to the students of the institution, banned tight-fitting clothes such as tight pair of trousers, mini-skirts, blouses and other body revealing ones.

In a circular to the undergraduates, the school said, “all clothes, which reveal sensitive parts of the body such as the bust, chest, belly, upper arms and the buttocks. Example of such dresses are transparent clothing, spaghetti tops, tubes and. Skirts and dresses with slits above the knees fall in this category.”

It also said, “Outfits such as knickers and mini-skirts, dresses, which are not at least, knee length, Inappropriate outfits e.g party-wear, beach wear and bathroom slippers should not be worn to lectures.”

The circular also read, “It has been observed that some male and female students of the University of Lagos dress indecently on campus, even to lectures. Indecent dresses are either too tight, too short or expose sensitive parts of the body. Students should maintain a clean and well-cared for appearance in all settings on campus. Wearing of tight, strapless and revealing clothes whose length are above the knees are inappropriate.”

Also, “Outfits such as T-shirts, skirts and jeans, which carry obscene and subliminal messages, trousers such as hip-riders and low waist jeans” are equally prohibited. To ensure the full implementation of the order, the school mandated “lecturers and administrators to exclude students from academic activities if they are not properly dressed.”

It also said, “for matriculation and graduation ceremonies, the management mandated students to wear academic gowns on a black or grey suit.”