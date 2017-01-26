Nigeria's Vice President not under pressure to resign - Aide

Nigeria's Presidency has vehemently rejected speculations that Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo was being held hostage and pressured to resign his office by Nigerian governors.

The insinuation has been rife following the rumoured death of President Muhammadu Buhari who took leave to see his doctors for medical attention in London, United Kingdom last week.

Reacting to the matter in a tacit statement titled “State of the Nation,” the Special Adviser to the president on Political Affairs in the office of the Vice President, Femi Ojudu in Abuja on Wednesday said there was no truth in the matter, saying it was entirely false.

He said that Osinbajo was busy yesterday attending to visitors after presiding over the Federal Executive Council, FEC.

Ojudu stated: “I have read many ridiculous stories saying the Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo is being held hostage by some governors who are trying to compel him to resign.

“I have equally received several calls regarding this. The story is simply not true. It is a fabrication. Don’t be a purveyor of fake news .

“The Vice President is behind his desk carrying out his task. The Federal Executive Council presided over by him has just ended and he has been busy receiving visitors and holding meetings.”

Meanwhile, Vanguard observed that it was only Governor of Jigawa state, Badaru Abubakar that visited the acting president as at the time of filing this report.