Nigeria's President Buhari extends medical leave

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday asked parliament for an extension to his medical leave in a statement issued by his office.

The letter stated that the extension was to enable the President complete and receive the results of a series of tests recommended by his doctors.

He did not state the duration of the extension.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina on Sunday stated that, “The President had planned to return to Abuja this evening, but was advised to complete the test cycle before returning.”

The statement added that, “The notice has since been dispatched to the Senate President, and Speaker, House of Representatives. Mr. President expresses his sincere gratitude to Nigerians for their concern, prayers and kind wishes.”