Not fewer than 10 people were reportedly killed in a clash at the Sabo area of Ile-Ife when the ancient city was yesterday engulfed in a bloody clash between the indigenes of the town and the Hausa community.

Though no tangible reason was given for the crisis, a source said trouble started when an Hausa man living in Sabo area of the town was allegedly accused of having a love affair with the wife of an Ife man who reportedly went overboards when he discovered what happened.

The incident said to have happened on Tuesday night degenerated into a bloody clash between the two communities yesterday leading to the killing and destruction of property from both sides.

Meantime, the Osun state government has declared a two day curfew in the entire Ile-Ife City.

According to a statement from the Director of Bureau of Communication, Media and Strategy to governor Rauf Aregbesola, Mr Semiu Okanlawon; “The curfew has been compelled by the breach of the peace in the area which led to avoidable destruction of lives and properties.

"The curfew, which will be between 6pm to 7am, will be in force till Friday.”

While the crises lasted, dangerous weapons such as daggers, guns, clubs, arrows, cutlasses and swords were freely used in a free for all between the two warring tribes.

