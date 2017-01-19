'Many dead' in avalanche on Italy hotel

Rescuers battled overnight to reach the hotel close to the Gran Sasso Mountain in the Abruzzo region.

An Italian rescue official has said that a number of people have been killed after a hotel was hit by an avalanche, apparently triggered by an earthquake on Wednesday.

"There are many deaths," Antonio Crocetta, the head of a mountain rescue team, was quoted as saying.

Up to 30 people were in the Rigopiano hotel at the time of the avalanche.

The roof partly collapsed and local residents in Farindola alerted emergency services. But a snowstorm and blocked routes made access to the hotel difficult and Italian media said the first rescuers only reached the hotel on skis at 04:00 (03:00 GMT) on Thursday.

Central Italy was hit by a succession of four earthquakes on Wednesday and further tremors were reported overnight.