An elderly man is due to appear in court for shooting dead a young boy in an apparent case of mistaken identity in Scottburg, South Africa.

Twelve-year-old Bongumusa Duma was picking guavas up a tree in Braemar when he was shot by the 87-year-old man, according to a newspaper report in The Mercury.

The man alleged he'd mistaken Duma for a monkey and fired at him using a licensed shotgun. He was arrested at the scene.

The incident happened on Sunday morning.