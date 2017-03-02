Malaysia ends visa-free entry for N Koreans

Malaysia is ending visa-free travel for North Koreans, Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has said, citing security reasons.

The move comes as Malaysia hunts several North Koreans suspected of being involved in the murder of Kim Jong-nam.

The estranged half-brother of North Korea's leader died on 13 February - he was poisoned with VX nerve agent.

Two women were charged with his murder on Wednesday.

Doan Thi Huong from Vietnam and Siti Aisyah from Indonesia are accused of smearing the nerve agent on Mr Kim's face while he was preparing to fly out of the budget airport in Malaysia's capital, Kuala Lumpur.

They have denied a charge of murder, saying they believed they were taking part in a TV prank.

Mr Kim's body remains in a mortuary in Kuala Lumpur, amid a dispute over who should be entitled to claim it.

Malaysia has said it will only hand the body over to immediate relatives who can provide a DNA sample.

But North Korea, which reacted furiously to Malaysia conducting a post-mortem examination, says it should be able to claim the body of one of its citizens.

Pyongyang has yet to confirm that the body was that of Mr Kim. He was travelling under a diplomatic passport under a different name at the time.

Mr Zahid said the rules requiring all North Koreans to secure visas to enter Malaysia would be effective from 6 March, the Bernama state news agency reports.

Diplomatic ties between the two countries were initiated in the 1970s and as trade in resources such as palm oil and steel increased, North Korea eventually established an embassy in Kuala Lumpur in 2003.

But Mr Kim's death has converted this relationship into a full-blown diplomatic rift, with Malaysia even recalling its ambassador from Pyongyang.