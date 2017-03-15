This comes after details emerged that the pastor with the Anglican Church had defiled the young girl in February.

Police in Voi, Taita Taveta County, Kenya, are holding a pastor after he allegedly impregnated a 15-year-old school girl.

The father of the girl who exposed the illicit affair said his Form Two daughter was a Sunday school teacher in the church and the pastor took advantage of her naivety.

“On that fateful day the pastor came home and found my daughter alone so he took advantage of her and defiled her at our farm,” the father explained.

He said according to his daughter, the pastor had been on the run since the incident was reported to Voi Police Station in February.

“We noticed that our daughter was expectant and after interrogations she said the pastor is responsible,” he said.

He said the matter was also reported to Voi Sub-County education officers who helped to ensure the suspect was arrested.

Justice

“We are now at peace because the police have taken over the case so we know justice will be served,” the father said.

According to the police, the pastor will be arraigned in court on Friday after investigations.

County Police Commander Fred Ochieng said the pastor was arrested in Mombasa and handed over to Voi police.

“The police have been looking for the suspect since last month. We finally arrested him so he will be charged according to law,” Mr Ochieng said.

The police boss also expressed concern over rising cases of defilement in the county.

Advice to parents

He urged parents to look after their children especially young girls to avoid such cases.

“Some parents send their young girls to shop at night or leave them alone at home. Criminals take advantage of such times and prey on them,” he said.

County ACK Bishop Dishon Mng'onda, said the church has relieved the pastor of his duties until the police conclude their investigations.

“The church has a firm stand on sexual immorality issues and cannot tolerate such behaviour. As a church we thought it was wise for him to step aside to [allow] for investigations,” the bishop said.

He said the church has made efforts to talk to the victim’s family and apologise on behalf of the pastor.

“We advised the parents not to discriminate the girl and also allow her to continue with her studies. Being pregnant is not the end of life,” he said.

He also said they had also met the wife and family of the suspected pastor to encourage them during their trying period.

Bishop Mng'onda said the church will give assistance to the police when needed.