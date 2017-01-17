Istanbul suspect 'trained in Afghanistan'

Vasip Sahin said the man, named earlier as Uzbek national Abdulkadir Masharipov, was believed to have entered Turkey in January 2016.

The man suspected of carrying out the New Year's Eve attack on a nightclub in Istanbul was trained in Afghanistan, the city's governor says.

Mr Sahin said the suspect had confessed to the attack and that his fingerprints matched those found at the scene.

Thirty-nine people died in the attack on the Reina club with dozens wounded.

Citizens of Israel, France, Tunisia, Lebanon, India, Belgium, Jordan and Saudi Arabia were among the victims.

So-called Islamic State (IS) said it was behind the attack, saying it was revenge for Turkish military involvement in Syria.

Police arrested the man on Monday evening at the home of a Kyrgyz friend in Istanbul, Turkish media reported. The friend was also reportedly detained, along with three women.

Mr Sahin said that contrary to earlier reports, the man's four year-old son was not with him when he was caught.

Police also seized pistols, ammunition and foreign currency in the raid, Mr Sahin added.