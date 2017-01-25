Gunmen launch fatal Somali hotel attack

A number of people have been killed after a suicide car bomb exploded and gunmen opened fire at a hotel in the Somali capital Mogadishu.
The attack took place at the Dayah hotel, where some members of parliament were thought to be staying, police said on Wednesday.
At least seven people are reported to have been killed, although some reports suggest the figure could be higher.
The Islamist militant group al-Shabab has said it carried out the attack.
"At least 13 people, including forces and civilians, died in two blasts at the hotel. A dozen others were injured," Major Mohamed Ahmed, a police officer, told Reuters.
He added that the death toll could rise.