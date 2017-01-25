Gunmen launch fatal Somali hotel attack

The attack took place at the Dayah hotel, where some members of parliament were thought to be staying, police said on Wednesday.

A number of people have been killed after a suicide car bomb exploded and gunmen opened fire at a hotel in the Somali capital Mogadishu.

At least seven people are reported to have been killed, although some reports suggest the figure could be higher.

The Islamist militant group al-Shabab has said it carried out the attack.

"At least 13 people, including forces and civilians, died in two blasts at the hotel. A dozen others were injured," Major Mohamed Ahmed, a police officer, told Reuters.

He added that the death toll could rise.