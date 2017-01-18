Girl, 12, ‘gang raped by head teacher and three of his staff’

A 12-year-old girl is in a critical condition in hospital after allegedly being gang raped by a school principal and three teachers, reports say.

The girl, who does not attend the school, was allegedly found in a ‘disheveled’ state on the rooftop of the school in eastern India by her mother who also worked there.

Jehanabad women’s police station said a rape case had been launched against Aju Ahmad, the principal of Kako secondary school, and three teachers, Atul Rehman, Abdul Bari, and Mohammed Shaukat.

The case was launched after a complaint by the victim’s mother, reports said.

All four suspects are said to be on the run, the Indian Express reported.

The girl, who is reported to have a mental illness, has been taken to Patna Medical Centre where she is being treated for her injuries, said the Hindustan Times.

Her mother, who took the girl to school with her as there was no one to care for her at home, was said to be giving classes at the time of the incident.