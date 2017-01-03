Former HK leader on trial for corruption

Mr Tsang pleaded not guilty to three charges of bribery and misconduct, relating to a luxury flat in China.

The former leader of Hong Kong, Donald Tsang, has gone on trial for corruption.

He is the highest-ranking retired official to be tried for corruption in Hong Kong and faces possible jail time in a case that has worried a city known for its clean reputation.

Mr Tsang served as chief executive of Hong Kong from 2005 to 2012.

He faces charges of misconduct and accepting advantages as chief executive over events which took place near the end of his term, between 2010 and 2012.

Prosecutors allege Mr Tsang engaged in a number of conflicts of interest without declaring them, including renting a luxury flat in southern China from the shareholder of a broadcast company, Wave Media, whose license applications he approved.

They allege the flat was redecorated for free for him and that he later nominated the interior designer for an honour.

Mr Tsang, 72, has previously insisted his conscience is clear.

He first came to power promising a "clean and efficient" civil service, according to the South China Morning Post.

But his term ended in scandal when the penthouse claims came to light, launching a three-year inquiry culminating in the trial.

His deputy was also jailed for bribery two years ago.