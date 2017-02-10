Florida man says he stole $7 Billion because Jesus wants him to be rich

A man who tried to steal $7 billion said it was because Jesus wanted him to be rich. John Michael Haskew of Lakeland, Florida, said the Lord was on his side when he fraudulently transferred $7 billion in over 70 wire transfers on December 9 and 10 from a bank only identified in documents as Bank A, according to WFTV.

He then called upon a higher power for his defense.

When asked why he'd made the transfers, authorities said he stated, 'That Jesus Christ created wealth for everyone. Using this scheme, Haskew believed that he could obtain the wealth that Jesus Christ created for him and that belonged to him,' according to the criminal complaint.

It's unclear where the money was transferred to, but investigators said that Haskew bragged that he was 'self-taught on the banking industry' and had figured out how to make the fraudulent transfers through experimentation.

Haskew is reportedly unemployed and owed money to the government.

As part of a plea deal, he pleaded guilty to one count of making a false statement to the federal government on Thursday.

He could serve up to five years in prison and get slapped with a $250,000 fine.