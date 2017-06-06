Ethiopian Airlines (Ethiopian) has announced its addition of a sixth weekly flight to Seychelles from December this year. The airline has targeted Seychelles because of its tourist appeal and economic benefits which have become the driving factor for air transport.

The Chief Commercial Officer of Ethiopian Airlines, Mr Busera Awel, said: “Air transport has been a vital component of the tourist appeal and the driving factor for economic growth in general. We have been serving our continent for seven decades, offering convenient connectivity options to more than 54 African cities.”



He added that Seychelles, being Africa’s premier tourist destination, had been added to the sixth weekly service to provide more options for passengers flying from any part of the world to Seychelles and vice versa through the strategic hub at Addis Ababa.



“As per our growth strategy, vision 2025, we shall continue to increase our presence in Africa so as to better promote and facilitate growth in the business and tourism sectors,” he said.



Ethiopian also offers special fares for tour packages to major African tourist destinations such as Victoria Falls, Antananarivo, Guinea Conakry and Gaborone.



To take advantage of the tour packages, visit the nearest Ethiopian office or email at [email protected]



About Ethiopian



Ethiopian is the fastest-growing airline in Africa. In its seven decades of operation, Ethiopian has become one of the continent’s leading carriers, unrivalled in efficiency and operational success.