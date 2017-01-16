Dozens die as plane hits Kyrgyz homes

The Boeing 747 aircraft operated by ACT Airlines crashed as it landed in fog at Manas airport, 25km (15 miles) north of the capital, Bishkek.

A Turkish cargo plane flying from Hong Kong has crashed in Kyrgyzstan, killing all four crew members and at least 33 people on the ground, officials say.

At least 15 buildings were destroyed in a village outside the airport, with a number of children among the dead.

Flight TK6491 was to have stopped at Manas en route to Istanbul in Turkey.

ACT is an Istanbul-based airline operating under the name MyCargo. The plane is believed to have been about 14 years old.

Deputy PM Muhammetkaly Abulgaziev said on state TV: "According to preliminary information, the plane crashed due to a pilot error."

One witness, Baktygul Kurbatova, told local media: "I woke up because of a bright red light outside. I couldn't understand what was happening.

"It turns out the ceiling and the walls were crashing in on us. I was so scared but I managed to cover my son's face with my hands so that debris would not fall on him."