Britain's first pregnant man receives death threats over conception

Hayden Cross, who was born female, has been living as a man for three years but put his transition on hold in order to have a baby.

The first British man to become pregnant has revealed how he has been sent death threats due to the announcement.

The 20-year-old, who is now four-months pregnant, decided to have a child now rather than delay his transition.

The dad-to-be, who found his sperm donor on Facebook, had initially approached the NHS to see if his eggs could be frozen before completing his full gender change – but was refused.

This morning, he told Lorraine Kelly that ‘lots of people just don’t understand.’

Hayden said: ‘I’ve had death threats – I understand that it’s hard to get your head round it but more people need help and support.

‘I didn’t realise I was transgender until I turned 17 – I was a tomboy for most of my life. I will sit [the child] down and explain – I’m not going to hide it and I’m hoping the kid will be open-minded.

‘I feel like this is too early but this is my only chance to have a family.’

Hayden, who lives in a council flat in Gloucester and receives unemployment benefits, added that the sperm donor will not be part of his baby’s life.

Once he has given birth he will fully transition by having his breasts and ovaries removed.

In 2008, American Thomas Beatie became the first man in the world to announce that he was pregnant.