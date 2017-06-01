The Taliban have denied carrying out the attack. So far, there had been no word from the Islamic State.



Both groups have been behind recent attacks in the country.



The BBC has said that Mohammed Nazir, a driver for the corporation's Afghan service, died in the explosion.



The bomb went off about 08:25 local time (03:55 GMT) during rush hour at the diplomatic quarter.



Makeshift ambulances carried the wounded away from the scene, as frantic relatives gathered both at the cordoned-off perimeter of the blast site and later at hospitals to try to locate loved ones.



Basir Mujahid, a spokesman for Kabul police, told Reuters news agency that the explosion had taken place close to the German embassy but added it was "hard to say what the exact target is".



There are many other key buildings in the area, including the presidential palace and a number of embassies, including the British.



Some reports say the bomb was in a lorry or water tanker. One Western diplomatic source told Agence France-Presse it was packed with more than 1,500kg of explosives

One local shop owner, Sayed Rahman, told Reuters his store was badly damaged, adding: "I have never seen such a terrible explosion in my life."

Another resident, Abdul Wahid, told the BBC the blast "was like a heavy earthquake".

KABUL (AFGHANISTAN), MAY 31