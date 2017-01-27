Al-Shabab fighters attack Kenya military base in Somalia

The al-Qaeda-linked group says it has killed more than 50 soldiers and seized military vehicles and weapons.

Islamist militant al-Shabab fighters have launched an attack on a Kenyan military base in southern Somalia.

But a Kenyan military spokesman said the dawn attack was repelled, the base was not overrun and scores of insurgents were killed in the fighting.

A year ago al-Shabab carried out a similar attack on a Kenyan base in the town el-Ade .

In that raid the Islamist group said it had killed more than 100 soldiers, but the Kenyan government refused to give its own casualty figures.

Kenya contributes more than 3,600 troops to the Africa Union mission in Somalia.