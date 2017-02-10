Twelve killed in Bali village landslide in Indonesia

The landslide hit several villages in the Kintamani area at about 23:00 on Thursday (1500 GMT).

Twelve people, including two children, have been killed in a landslide on the popular Indonesian tourist island of Bali.

A national disaster agency spokesman said it was caused by sustained torrential rain.

The victims include a seven-year-old girl and a one-year-old boy, as well their mother.

Red Cross aid workers, the military and police are searching for survivors.

National Disaster Agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho warned of more heavy rains in Bali as well as landslides and floods in a statement (in Indonesian), after more than 145mm fell on Thursday.

Members of two families were among those killed in Songan village, and two people were severely injured. Five homes were also destroyed.

BBC Indonesian editor Rebecca Henschke says landslides are common in Indonesia during the monsoon season, but are relatively rare on the tourist island of Bali.

Environmentalists have blamed the landslides on deforestation and poor urban planning, adds our correspondent. Indonesia has one of the fastest rates of deforestation in the world.