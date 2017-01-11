US-Ghana relations to remain cordial - Thomas-Greenfield

The United States of America (USA) still looks forward to having very good bilateral relations with Ghana, the US Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of African Affairs, Madam Linda Thomas-Greenfield, has stated.

She said the US and Ghana had enjoyed cordial relations in various forms for a very long time and the situation was not expected to change, even with a change of administration in Ghana.

”We have worked and enjoyed productive friendship under various administrations, including the late Prof. John Evans Atta Mills, former President John Agyekum Kufuor and the immediate past President, John Dramani Mahama, and we are sure this beneficial friendship will continue,” she assured.

“We have known the newly sworn-in President, Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo very well and we have worked with him in various fields and in different circumstances and the situation has been very good. We are positive that this will extend to President Akufo-Addo to further deepen the cordial relations existing between the US and Ghana,” the assistant secretary added.

Madam Thomas-Greenfield told the Daily Graphic in an interview in Accra that the relationship between the US and Africa in general would also not be different because there was a new administration, adding that bilateral relations between the US and the African continent under previous US administrations, namely Bush, Clinton and Obama, would continue to be cordial under US President-elect Donald Trump.

She expressed happiness that the US supported Ghana’s preparations towards the elections to the tune of US$7 million.

The Assistant Secretary pointed out that Ghana had also received various forms of support from the US and mentioned the Millenium Challenge Corporation (MCC), and added that a new MCC Compact was underway, which will focus on providing clean and cheap electricity for the people of Ghana.

Ghana commended

Touching on Ghana’s December 7, 2016 general election, the assistant secretary commended Ghana for its success and said the whole world was watching and wanted the elections to be a good example and said she was very proud to have been part of the process which was very well organised and transparent.

“Ghana has proven to the whole world that it is a beacon of hope and a model of democracy,” she emphasised.

Madam Thomas-Greenfield said Ghana had shown to the entire world the real stuff that it is made of and demonstrated its maturity and belief, as well as its democratic values.

She commended former President John Mahama for conceding, and said that was a clear demonstration of maturity and commitment to the peace, love and development of Ghana.

Touching on the inauguration of President Akufo-Addo, she said the ceremony was beautiful and colourful and also portrayed Ghana’s rich culture.

Charlotte Osei

Madam Thomas-Greenfield commended the Electoral Commissioner, Mrs Charlotte Osei, for the able manner in which she conducted the elections.

She said Mrs Osei handled the elections with tremendous professionalism and deserved to be recognised by the country for her efforts.

“Charlotte prove everybody wrong. She proved to the whole world that gender doesn’t matter and that given the opportunity, women will perform wonderfully,” Madam Thomas-Greenfield stated.