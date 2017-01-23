Obama's grandmother to retain state protection

The grandmother of the former US President Barack Obama will continue enjoying state protection, Kenya's Standard newspaper reports, quoting government sources.

Sarah Obama's home in Kogelo village, Siaya County in the western region, was fenced and later had 24-hour police protection after her grandson became the 44th president of the United States.

Visitors to the home will continue to be vetted at a police station outside her compound, the report says.

Area police boss Joseph Sawe told the paper that they would be visiting Mrs Obama to see how she was coping:

“We are going to visit Mama Sarah next week to find out how she is coping with news of her grandson’s exit from the White House,” he said.

Kogelo village continues to attract tourists who want to see where Mr Obama's father, who he talks about in his book, Dreams From My Fathers, is from.