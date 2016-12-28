Kenya: Woman kicks out husband who went missing during Christmas

The husband is said to have returned home from his escapade on Monday with a paper bag full of fruits and vegetables that he said he had brought from upcountry.



The woman in rage scattered the contents of the paper bag on the floor and kicked out her husband, according to Nairobi News.



She then went on to post an image of the scattered fruits and vegetables on social media with an accompanying caption mocking him for attempting to buy his way back with those items.



The post that was shared on a popular women Facebook group elicited mixed reaction from users with some agreeing with her action while others faulted her.



