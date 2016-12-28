Kenya gets tougher bribery law

Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta has assented to a bribery bill that will punish severely public and private sector bribery.

According to Business Daily, the Bribery Bill 2016 was passed by legislators in December and prescribes severe penalties.

Tabled by Leader of Majority Aden Duale in April, the Act reprimands those convicted of bribery with a Sh5 million fine (about $50,000) or 10 years in jail alongside other punitive measures.

The new law, which extends the graft fight to Kenya's private sector, also provides for certain requirements businesses must have in place to prevent the vice.

The Bribery Act 2016 also legally obligates every Kenyan that is aware of an act of corruption to report to the anti-graft watchdog.