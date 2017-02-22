Custom Search
Guinea students shot dead during protest

At least five people were killed in Guinea when security forces cracked down on students who were demonstrating for an end to teachers’ strikes that have kept them out of class, BBC Afrique reports.

Students came out in numbers and vented their anger by throwing stones and sticks at riot police.

Officials confirmed the casualties and blamed the events on the organisers of the protest, for staging what they called an illegal demonstration.

A hospital worker told the AFP news agency that the dead were shot at close range by riot police and gendarmerie.

At least 30 people were injured, including members of the security forces. Twelve protesters have been arrested.

Teacher unions in Guinea have been on strike for several weeks over poor pay.  
