African Union backs mass withdrawal from ICC

However, the resolution is non-binding, with Nigeria and Senegal opposing a withdrawal.

The African Union (AU) has called for the mass withdrawal of member states from the International Criminal Court (ICC).

South Africa and Burundi have already decided to withdraw, accusing the ICC of undermining their sovereignty and unfairly targeting Africans.

The ICC denies the allegation, insisting it is pursuing justice for victims of war crimes in Africa.

The AU took the decision yesterday following a divisive debate at its annual heads of state summit in Addis Ababa.

Part of the resolution also said the AU would hold talks with the UN Security Council to push for the ICC to be reformed.

Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir, who is wanted by the court on charges of genocide in Darfur, was at the summit.

In 2015, a South African court criticised President Jacob Zuma's government for failing to arrest Mr Bashir when he attended an AU meeting in the main city, Johannesburg.

The government later announced that it was withdrawing from the ICC because it did not want to execute arrest warrants which would lead to "regime change".

A total of 34 African states are signatories to the Rome Statute, which set up the ICC.