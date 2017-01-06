Wayside ‘nail salons’ boom despite danger

Instead, many people resort to wayside nail salons who use sharp knives and razor blades which often end up exposing them to many risks.

Due to the rat-race nature of city life, many Ghanaians now find it difficult to trim their nails or go for professional pedicure and manicure with proper sterilising equipment to ensure proper and safe care of their nails.

This is because such people often do not have sterilising equipment required for the delicate nature of their work.

Another practice that is fast catching up in Ghana is the practice where émigrés from Niger and other West African countries move around various towns and cities in Ghana to offer pedicure and manicure services to people for a fee.

They use unsterilised sharp objects which are often shuffled from one client to another.

This practice, according to Dr Jacqui Barnes, a Medical Practitioner, has resulted in high cases of hepatitis B, tetanus and has cost diabetic patients dearly.

In an interview with The Mirror, she noted that the practice could even spread HIV/AIDS if an unsterilised object cuts an infected person and cut another person immediately.

Hepatitis B

On hepatitis B, she explained that the disease, which is an infection of the liver, could either be chronic or acute and could be spread when people come in contact with the blood, open sores or body fluids of an infected person.

The high rate of chronic hepatitis B in some parts of Ghana, she noted, has been identified as the result of the use of unsterilised sharp objects for circumcision and inscribing tribal marks, a practice carried out by local practitioners who often use the same implement on many clients.

In the same light, she noted that there were high concerns that unsterilised implements used by roadside nail technicians put people on high risks of contracting diseases, especially hepatitis B.

Dr Barnes noted that in Ghana, hepatitis B was a leading infectious cause of death, claiming the lives of millions of Ghanaians each year.

One in 12 Ghanaians, she noted, was living with chronic hepatitis B, and one in four of those living with chronic hepatitis B would die from liver cancer or liver failure.

Tetanus

On tetanus, Dr Barnes said it is a serious illness caused by bacteria which live in soil, saliva, dust and manure and could enter the body through a deep cut, like those one might get from stepping on a nail or through a burn.

She said it caused painful tightening of the muscles, usually all over the body and could lead to "locking" of the jaw, making it impossible for sufferers to open their mouths or swallow anything.

While admitting that vaccines could prevent tetanus, she noted that many Ghanaians had not vaccinated against the disease.

Diabetic patients

According to Dr Barnes, diabetic patients had their blood sugar badly controlled and any cut took a long period to heal and could lead to the arm or leg being amputated.

Practitioners

Speaking to some of these emigrants mostly from Niger who come to the nation’s cities to engage in the practice of nail cutting, it was obvious that they do not sterilise their working tools.

Mohammed Bello, a 27-year-old Nigerien who said he had journeyed across some West-African countries, including Mali, Burkina Faso and Nigeria, said the practice of cutting nails for a fee was prevalent in Niger where he came from.

Bello, who charges GH¢1.00 per service, noted that the business was on high demand in Ghana compared to other countries he had been to and disclosed that he made between GH¢20 and GH¢50 a day.

Another practitioner, Iddris Inusah, said he came to Ghana in the company of five other friends and indicated that so far, business in Ghana was booming.

Asked whether he sterilised his equipment, Inusah, who appeared to have no knowledge about sterilisation, said he only sharpened them when they were blunt.

Nineteen-year-old Marteen Jallo, another Nigerien, believes Ghanaians are friendly and good people compared to other citizens in the sub-region.

When questioned whether his practice exposed his clients to infections, Jallo, who did not understand the health implications, denied it, saying he did it gently and often cleaned his clients’ toes or feet with a piece of cloth before and after every process.

Don’t bite fingers

On how to care for one’s nails, Dr Barnes advised people who have developed the habit of biting their fingers to desist from it, noting that it could become addictive and lead one to bite his or her skin in the process.

She said one could also transfer germs and other bacteria hiding in the finger nails into the mouth in the process, leading to sickness.

Don’t use very sharp objects

Dr Barnes said razor blades and knives were too sharp to be used in caring for the nails because they could cut the nail and the skin thereby exposing the body to diseases.

She advised people to use sharp manicure scissors or clippers to trim the nails gently.

She pointed out that neatness did not necessarily mean safety and, therefore, people should patronise the service of only qualified nail salons who use sterilisers to ensure their safety.

Dr Barnes further cautioned people to be part of the process when they go for manicure or pedicure services so that they can get the best care.