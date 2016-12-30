Why this wahala?

Who said gift items in a hamper should contain a mixture of edible and scented items like soap, detergent and bleach. I am so annoyed at one of such hampers sitting on my dining table. I’m sure the sender bought it from a shop. If she had wrapped it herself, I don’t think she would have bunched up such a weird combination of items.

This Christmas, hampers received in my home numbered seven. Ooo, and I must admit, I loved their packaging. Three were from three corporate clients who were impressed with my service rendered them. One was from my former landlord, Mr. Holdbrook, remember him? As for that old man, I still can’t decipher why he loves me so much. His was actually the third largest. The sixth and seventh hampers were from two of Obodai’s friends.

In order to admire the gifts for some time before unwrapping, I placed the various cellophane –wrapped baskets on our dining table for some of days before choosing to expose their content on Boxing Day.

My observation makes me think I should publish what I would like to see in my hamper next Christmas; some of the items, flashy and appealing, are items I shall either have to give out as gift or throw away.

One basket had a large bottle of Marmite. Eish, the mere mention of it makes me feel yiiiiiiiii. I can’t stand that food spread. In the same large basket was cheddar cheese. A large round one. I don’t like cheddar cheese. Next were two bottles of olives in brine solution. How? If only these items had been given to me as cash!

Another basket contained a large rich fruit cake. It was so rich, I could smell the ram used in soaking the fruits before baking. It looked lovely but I abhor fruit cakes with a passion. That’s why I don’t eat wedding cakes. I can’t seem to swallow the sweet cake. At all.

Thankfully, I was able to repackage that as a New Year present to one of my sweet tooth friends. One particular hamper is my reason for today’s narration, actually. It was large and looked very attractive. The annoying thing, however is, apart from the canned and bottled edibles in it, I can’t benefit from any other.

It had two large sachets of assorted chocolates packaged in a very beautiful paper pack, two packs of oats boxed in a packaging. In that basket was one bag of rice (five kilos); half piece of wax print; a bath towel, six cakes of scented bath soap; a large bottle of foam bath; a litre of bleach; and two bottles of cooking oil ( a litre each).

On Boxing Day, I approached that basket with joy to get my content out. To my utter shock, and amazement, the bleach which had cracked its side, has leaked into the various items it lay with, “oh, oh, oh” was all I could say as I moved the soaked stuff out with disenchantment.

The chocolates, oats and rice were all soaked partially with bleach. So were the cheese straws. Aaagh, who said food items should be mixed with nonfood items such as soaps and bleach? Eh? The strong “decoloriser” had “decoloured” a sizeable portion of the wax print whose price on the market I knew – Ghc 170.

I mean, how? Portions of the brown towel whose portions had been seeped into had turned creamish –white. I was so disillusioned, I almost gave the sender a call to give her a good reprimand. No one does that.

You see, even if the bleach hadn’t cracked, the strongly scented cakes of soap would still have diffused into the neutral small of the oats, biscuits, and in fact, the chocolates, because of their kind of packaging. What a waste of cash and distribution time!

Agh, apart from robbing me of items I would have benefitted from, the leakage had given me work- I had to wash the bleach out of the towel and wax print, as well as clean the other items that had endured the leakage-the oil, corned beef, bath gel etc. As for the rice, chocolate, oats and biscuits, I simply had to dump them in the bin. And that I did, painfully.

The bleach really ruined my boxing Boxing Day morning. I don’t want to tell you all the things I spoke in my mind as I cleaned up the messy basket. The only items that escaped the “bleach” were the boxed wafers and a motivational book which were stuck on top of the items. And even with that, the wafers had assumed the scent of the soap. Oh! I began to calculate how much all those wasted items would have cost. I could have done so many other gracious things with that kind of money –Ghc 400.

That’s a sizeble fraction of my salary. If only the giver had given me the cash. At least, I would have bought for my home, a box of frozen chicken, a “halfened” (or better said, half a goat from my popular slaughter house at Madina, and at least, some canned drinks. Eh? What a waste of money. It’s true I have a baby and would need the detergent, bleach and soap. But in a hamper with edible stuff? How?

Please, anyone who intends to give me a gift next Christmas should please give me the cash equivalent of the hamper or present. It will save us both from the “wahala”. Happy New Year.