Tribute to the Asantehemaa by Oheneba Adusei Poku — Akyimpehene

“To everything, there is a season, a time to every purpose under heaven, a time to be born and a time to die” Eccl.3:1-2

For and on behalf of all Ahenemma and Grandsons And Grand-Daughters of The Golden Stool

It is with deep sense of sorrow that we write this Tribute to our dearly revered and adored ‘Asantehemaa’ who we affectionately referred to as ‘N’ahemaa’. Words alone cannot express our grief and pain for the passing away of the matriarch of the Asante Royal Family.

Growing up at the Palace and in my association with the late Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II would have been remiss in my responsibility to the Golden Stool if I had not decided to write a brief Tribute in her memory.

Had it not been for the strength of character and the tenacity for purposeful action that she displayed, I would not have been selected and enstooled the twelfth Akyempimhene and Head of the Kyidom Division of Kumasi.

It was through her influence and determination that her beloved brother Otumfuo Opoku-Ware II of blessed memory enstooled me as such.

N’Ahemaa thanks to you, I have a name to uphold, people to meet and opportunities to serve; thanks to you I have a standard to exceed, records to beat and values to reserve.

My closeness to you was so beneficial, a lot of virtues were picked from you, - virtue of selflessness; dedication of service to the Golden Stool; sharing among relatives, virtue of reconciliation and living in peace with everyone.

Thankfully, the Ahenemma of the Golden Stool interact harmoniously.

N’ahemaa, Goodnight and sound sleep till we meet on Resurrection Day.