Tracing the RTI journey

Corruption is a form of unethical or dishonest use of position of authority for personal gain. In the political field, it may be linked to the abuse of power, embezzlement and bribery which causes a decision maker to deviate from entrusted policies for personal benefit.

Corruption on the African continent coupled with poverty has been re-echoed as a character trait by the western media for many decades.

The projection of a “Corrupted Africa’’ if not “impoverished Africa’’ by the Western world is unfair and yet, some African leaders by their actions do confirm the ‘’corrupted Africa’’ tag through deliberate indulgence in corruption and bribery in governance.

A report by the Corruption Perception Index (CPI) 2015 revealed various ranks by which African countries are projected on corruption.

Our beloved, cherished for being the beacon of democracy in West Africa, Ghana, was ranked the 7th most corrupted country in Africa and this is no good news for all Ghanaians.

The RTI BILL

According to the Secretariat of the Right to Information Coalition (CRTI), Ghana, 20 African countries have made efforts to successfully pass the Right to Information (RTI) bill into law. These include Burkina Faso which is the 7th in West Africa to pass the bill.

Liberia, Guinea, Cote d’Ivoire and Sierra Leone, Nigeria and Niger have all passed the RTI Bill into law in previous years as part of commitment towards accountability and transparency in governance.

The passage of the RTI bill into law will help to discover many corrupt practices in governance and possible solutions to curb the canker.

According to the Media Foundation for West Africa, Ghana is touted as the most stable democracy in West Africa.

Successive governments, including the current government of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have trumpeted their commitment to transparent and accountable governance.

RTI Coalition

RTI Coalition Ghana has said the right to access information have already been granted Ghanaians, what Ghana needs now “is a law that will spell out the modalities for enjoying this right’’.

This is in spite of the fact that more than ten years have passed with pleas by the citizenry and advocacy by civil society groups for a RTI law to be passed.

After the last sitting of parliament before the December polls, the RTI Coalition, Ghana, released a statement expressing disappointment ‘’over yet another failure by parliament to pass the RTI Bill into law despite promises that the Bill will be passed in the second and third sittings of the legislature this year’’.

The statement said “Following a series of engagements with the leadership of Parliament and the Attorney General (AG), the AG took a bold step by incorporating all the proposed amendments into a new RTI Bill, and on 18th October, the AG withdrew the old Bill and tabled the revised Bill (RTI BILL 2016) for consideration by Parliament. She specifically wrote to Parliament requesting that the Bill be considered under a Certificate of Urgency’’.

Parliament

It said the bill was immediately referred to the Select Committee on Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs for review and report, affirming that the review process by the committee was within a day, October 23, and submitted to parliament on October 25.

However, the momentum could not be sustained as the Minority members of Parliament raised issues including the lack of quorum to pass the bill.

The Majority leader Alban Bagbin, afterwards assured Ghanaians of the passage of the RTI Bill into law when parliament resumes its sitting after the 2016 elections.

Meanwhile various concerns were raised on Wednesday Dec. 21, 2016 when Parliament resumed passing the Bill.

Minority leader, Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu “urged the speaker to suspend the consideration of the bill because it could have some implications for some sections of the Presidential Transition Act.’’

The RTI is recognised by the UN, the Commonwealth and African Union as a fundamental human right for transparent governance.

After the elections in 2012, the Bill was reintroduced to Parliament in Nov 12, 2013 and was referred to the Select Committee on Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs.

The Select Committee received memorandum from the forum for Former Members of Parliament, the RTI Coalition Ghana, and the office of the National Chief Imam and the Muslim Community in Ghana.

Among others, the Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative (CHRI, Africa office), the Perfector of Sentiments Foundation (POS) and Persons with Disability Ghana also presented memorandums to the committee on the RTI bill.

Consideration of the bill by the current Parliament began in March last year but it was withdrawn and a new bill was introduced due to the numerous amendments proposed by the Select Committee of Parliament.

The existence of the RTI Bill in Ghana would made it possible for every citizen to access information on policies that govern them, ranging from uses of taxes to exorbitant contracts given out.

When citizens begin to access such information, the decision maker who got the people’s mandate to serve would be very much reminded there and again about accountability to the people.

The elected governors of the citizenry will be mindful of discharging their duties without bias.

At the end of the day, accountability and transparency may be of paramount interest to those who govern and thereby enable citizens to effectively peruse governance activities.