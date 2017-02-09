The true meaning of Valentine’s Day!

Next week Tuesday, February 14, is a day to celebrate Love. But not just the romantic kind. If you don’t have a Valentine, fret not. A lot of singles call Valentine day “Single’s Awareness Day” instead of Valentine’s Day.

The day has been propped up to make us all believe that we have to be in a relationship if we’re single and if we’re in a relationship, that we have to prove our love to each other on the day. But that’s not what the spirit of Valentine’s Day projects.

It is a day to celebrate Love. Love of yourself, love for life, for struggles, for everyone in your life, for who is IN your life as well as love for who is OUT of your life. If you’re single, the day is a great day to celebrate your freedom and embrace even more courage to be more open, more loving and more curious about love.

There are such rich moments that come from being single. Being single gives you the opportunity to get out there and date and discover who you are, what you like, don’t’ like and what works best for you. Don’t let the day be another reminder about how you “can’t find love” – that’s victim speak. Let it be a celebration that you are on your path of discovery. That evening, take yourself out on a date.

If you’re in a relationship, it is about proving to your love to each other, but instead continuing to strip away the layers that prevent love from emerging in your relationship. There’s no need to prove your love to that special someone with some flamboyant display.

It is a day to express your love, but what is the intention behind it? Are you trying to make up for all the times you didn’t express your love in one big statement? If so – fail.

It should also set the tone for how you treat each other every day in your relationship. It’s wonderful to celebrate V-Day, but you don’t have to have only one day where you really celebrate each other.

Every moment is a gift given to you from The Universe. How you love your partner, whatever you express to them should be a new standard for how you celebrate them every day moving forward. You can express your love at any time. Life is not about waiting for Valentine’s Day to show your lover how much you can love, but letting Valentine’s Day be the example for how you can love every day.

No matter who or where you find yourself on the day, know that there is great love available to you in every moment. It could be in the person you’re next to right now, just waiting to be revealed though one single courageous act of expressing how you truly feel, or that love could be in putting yourself out there and seeing what works for you and what doesn’t.

Either way, let Valentine be a day that you celebrate Love. Let today be a celebration of the love that you have for yourself and your ability to share that love with everyone who means something to you.

Credit: Daily Love