The Ghana we desire at 60 and beyond is “a land of Canaan flowing with milk and honey” – to use an Old Testament Bible image. We have cherished “freedom and justice” before and after independence.

That Ghana under the 4th Republic has been an oasis of peace in a sub-region of political turmoil and civil strife, is essentially by the grace of God and the persistent intercessory prayers of devoted Christians and Churches across the country.

The period between February 1966 and January 1993 was a mixture of pain, political delusions and hope.

The Ghana we cherish at 60 and beyond is that in which the citizens’ total life, values and practices attract the description, “blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord”. (Psalm 33:12).

The contrasting situation is not attractive at all: The Bible teaches that those who give themselves to idol ritual practices tend to behave like the wicked spirits they religiously dabble in.

A godly nation with godly people is the only hope of Ghana‘s assured future of progress and prosperity in peace. The Bible asserts, “Upright citizens are good for a city and make it prosper” (Proverbs 11:11, NLT). And “godliness makes a nation great, but sin is a disgrace to any people”. (Proverbs 14:34, NLT).

We must be godly patriots to move Ghana forward. Ethical leadership and sound moral education are essential for nation building.

Free education in our country is good, but not enough. We need what scholars and experts in education call “total education”. Moral education is one of the critical pillars in “total education”.

It is therefore very important that moral education is acknowledged, respected and given adequate attention as one of the pillars of total education in our national education curriculum. Our country will grow better through discipline and ethical leadership.

In the Ghana that we desire to have at 60 and beyond, there are concrete images as well as random issues on our mind including the following:

We cherish freedom and justice. We must not pay lip service to the rule of law. Rule of law and justice must not only be a coveted national value but be seen to be dispensed to all categories of the people across the land.

We desire the existence and function of Parliament to be more and more relevant to the needs of our communities. For example, has parliament got a role to play in the face of the destruction of our water bodies, farm lands and the environment through galamsey?

Will the legislators act in concert with other national institutions to save the situation? It is alarming. Is each political grouping in parliament so nervous about voters that, they are unable to take action to resolve this huge challenge?

What brand of Ghana democracy are we growing? An element to watch is greed and corruption that seem to be the bane of political governance in our country.

The Ghana at 60 and beyond we cherish must address this debilitating ailment. It is sadly observed that even at party primaries the scourge of corrupt practices seem to be rife?

We note that “the poor we will always have among us”. And so the Ghana at 60 we cherish is that we will see policies on provision, access to, and use of potable water and electricity, which do not deny the poor and marginalised in this country, the privilege to have and use these basic utilities.

We would encourage those currently in the saddle of governance to build on the good of the past to bring the nation to higher sustained level of political and economic development of Ghana and the total wellbeing of her people.

Is it prudent to criticise and condemn almost everything done by the past governments? That could alienate good national builders.

We need “all hands on deck” and not the “winner takes all” in the Ghana at 60 and beyond that we cherish.

Next, the Ghana at 60 we cherish is that in which we do not continue to engage in virtually slavish investment and trade agreements in which we continue to pass on Ghana’s human resource and natural wealth and riches to wealthy nations and companies. And we ourselves enjoy only a pittance of what natural justice knows belong to us.

It was such deep concerns for justice and mercy that made William Wilberforce table the motion every year for several years to abolish the Trans-Atlantic Slave trade.

We cherish Ghana at 60 and beyond where our brand of growing democracy will have “Grace and Truth; Justice and Mercy” at the Centre.

Nobody can build the Ghana we cherish for us. We Ghanaians, in partnership with those who genuinely love us dearly, have to fold up our sleeves and get to hard and diligent work of building up a nation we cherish.

We will be careful to pursue our vision of great nation building in full dependence on God and His awesome resources. The wise along the ages and today acknowledge that “unless the Lord builds the house, the builders labour in vain. (Psalm 127:1) (“Gye Nyame”).

Let the true Christian people of faith step forward and be the kind of citizens we ought to be.

The Lord Jesus says of the Christian believers that “they are the salt of the Earth and the light of the world”. We should live lifestyles worthy of our Lord in nation building – as salt and light in every community

God bless our homeland Ghana and make our Nation greater and stronger. May Christ fill our hearts each day with true humility and godly love for one another.