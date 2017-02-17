The culture centre in Tamale

When it comes to the northern parts of Ghana, the cultural dynamics take on a whole new dimension. Compared to the south, the environment is different, the languages are different and the lifestyles are definitely different.

However, the values are still very much Ghanaian. The people are warm and friendly. There is respect for royalty and the elderly. And visitors are warmly received.

The Regional office of the Centre for National Culture in Tamale is located at the Central Business District of the Metropolis. It is a magnificent edifice bounded on the East by the Police Park, to the North by the Police Barracks, to the South by the Regional Library and to the West by Giddipas restaurant on the Tamale-Bolga road.

My first time of visiting the place was in the late 1990’s. This was shortly after NAFAC had been held in Bolgatanaga to open the beauty of the North to the rest of the world. It was a whole new world of new fascinations for me.

Fortunately, the likes of Mr. James A. Adabugah, who hails from the Upper East Region but who later became the Regional Director of the centre explained northern culture to me.

What I can share with first-timers is that in the North, everything has a reason. It helps to ask respectfully and you would be amazed at the thoughtfulness and creativity of the people.

What attracts you immediately is the range of artistry all around you. At the Centre, for instance, there is a rich crafts village with lots of varied craft works in leather, horse shoes, beads, smocks, batik and tie and dye. Also to be seen are sewing centres and watching the process in itself is interesting.

There are also drinking bars and restaurant for Tourists or visitors, who throng in daily for craft works and entertainment at the centre. Because of the centrality of Tamale visitors who are on their way to or from Bolgatanga and beyond do stop by to shop or sight-see. This drives in great human traffic for tourism business.

The Centres’ mission is in line with the National Commission on Culture's mission: "to identify, mobilise, harness available resources and coordinate activities of laid-down institutions and agencies and to disseminate information with a view to preserving Ghanaian Cultural Heritage, developing and promoting the arts, technology and creativity within the frame work of the National Cultural policy."

The broad aim of the Centre is to be achieved through programmes that are aimed at passing down the rich and positive Cultural heritage of the Northern Region from generation to generation.

For objectives, the Centre for Culture in Tamale intends to:

Document and promote Ghana's traditional values such as those enshrined in our concepts of human dignity, concepts, attitudes, law and order etc.

Ensure the growth and development of our cultural institutions and make them relevant to human development, democratic governance and national integration.

Enhance Ghanaian cultural life and develop cultural programmes to contribute to the nation’s human development and material progress through heritage preservation, conservation, promotion and the use of traditional and modern arts and crafts to create wealth and alleviate poverty.

Centre for Culture has a staff strength of 70 distributed throughout the 18 districts of the Region. There is a resident cultural group called Yemgarinaayili Cultural Troupe. They also have a Brass band and affiliated music, dance and drama groups.

As a social institution, the Centre performs the following functions:

Policy planning, monitoring and evaluation.

Promotes the performing Arts, Music, Dance and Drama.

Promotes the Visual Arts and Cottage Industrial sector.

Organising Youth Cultural Programmes.

Executing Public Education and Information.

Carry out Production and Exhibitions of the Arts and Crafts.

Conduct Research and documentation of the Cultural heritage of the region.

Monitor and supervise activities and programmes of the District Cultural Centres.

Organising workshops.

Collaborating with other stakeholders in an effort to achieve target goals.

Anytime you are there, pay a visit and be welcome to a great world of Northern culture.