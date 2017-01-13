The cultural centre in Bolga

Bolgatanga, the administrative capital of the Upper East Region, is a famous centre for traditional culture and handicrafts. So one can imagine the possibilities that exists for the regional cultural centre here.

The first thing I like is the Centre’s very location. It is sited in an area I refer to as the Heritage Square. It is close to the regional museum which houses objects of historical importance of the region.

And within the same vicinity is the Bolgatanga Library which has been walled much to my dismay. But that is another story for another day. The significance of this Library is that it is a remarkable design of award-winning American architect, J. Max Bond, Jr..

At the time during the 1960’s, Bond had also joined the bandwagon of Africans in the Diaspora who arrived in Ghana to nourish their souls and to seek for Pan-Africanist Sanctuary.

The library design was his first of several contracts he prosecuted for many governments around the world. Again, that is another story for another day.

The grounds of the Centre for National Culture itself is called NAFAC Park on account of the region hosting its very first NAFAC there in 1998. What strikes you first is the distinctive local building designs of round huts with thatch roofs. However, what really welcomes visitors is the pleasant men and women who are attending to handicrafts at the well-designated Craft Village.

Bolgatanga is known as the crafts centre of Upper East Region, with a large central market. Apart from items found elsewhere in the region, the so-called "Bolga hats" are made and sold.

The surrounding suburbs also comprise the largest producers of leather works, straw baskets and smocks. The artists sell their works at the Bolgatanga Market, which is open every third day.

As the government department that is responsible for the promotion and preservation of the cultural and artistic values of the region in particular, the Centre for National Culture should have on display not only samples of these artefacts but more.

There are also exhibit items which show the ancient and contemporary lifestyles of the various ethnic groups found in the region.

Music is also key to a people’s identity and aspirations. And in these parts great folkloric music abounds. The likes of King Ayisoba who come from this region must be identified and celebrated by the Centre.

The works of other musicians such as Sambo and Amorro could be curated and made available for educational and commercial purposes. The last time I bought a Sambo cassette it was about the 13th Volume!

The National Commission on Culture defines culture as the totality of the way of life evolved by people through experience and consideration in their efforts to create a tuneful co-existence between them and their environment.