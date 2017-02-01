Support training to improve care of severely injured

According to the National Committee of the Advanced Trauma Life Support (ATLS) of the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons, a good number of these accident victims could have been saved if the skills taught by ATLS programmes were widely practised in Ghana.

Accidents come in various forms, but the most common in this country is road traffic accidents. These accidents claim many lives and maim people on daily basis.

There is an urgent need to help improve the care of injured patients by establishing ATLS training in Ghana; this is the plea of the few experts in Ghana who are soliciting public support to ensure that more health workers are trained in that direction.

About the programme

ATLS is a structured hands-on training programme that teaches the necessary life-saving skills for doctors who treat accident victims. The programme has been adopted by more than 60 countries worldwide, and wherever it has been established it has had a positive impact on surviving accident victims.

Everyone who boards a vehicle as a driver or a passenger, and every pedestrian walking by the road side, can become a victim , especially ,in a country where people drive with careless abandon.

Many people will remember the terrible accident in Kintampo last year. It is said that only God knows how many of the 70 people who died in that bus accident earlier last year could have been saved if the principles taught in the ATLS programme were widely practised in Ghana.

Improving the immediate care of injured patients depends on all Ghanaians. Such a life and death matter is too important to leave to the Government alone; the losses caused by death and disabilities from road traffic accidents in this country affect every single Ghanaian.

16 doctors trained in ATLS

In November 2016, with very little publicity, a group of 16 Ghanaian doctors attended a ‘Trainer of Trainers’ (ToT) course in Nottingham, UK. It was the second of three phases in a bid to establish an ATLS training programme in Ghana.

All 16 Ghanaian doctors qualified from the ‘Trainer of Trainers’ course as the the first batch of ATLS instructor candidates. The 16 doctors are now required to complete the third phase of the ATLS promulgation process. These doctors will teach on the first (promulgation) course to be held locally in Ghana, under the supervision of an international ATLS Faculty.

The training course in Nottingham cost money. But the group was privileged to obtain financial sponsorship from corporate institutions and one individual. They are The Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Ghana COCOBOD, Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons, Forestry Commission, National Insurance Commission, Goldfields Ghana, Donyma Steel Company and Mr Alex Fosu Adubofour.

The above-mentioned benefactors deserve great praise for their public-spiritedness, for supporting this training enterprise that will improve the care of injured people in Ghana and save lives. It is common knowledge that the need for the life-saving skills taught by ATLS become even more important around festive occasions when overspeeding results in more accidents on our roads and take a toll on Ghanaian lives.

The National Committee of ATLS is appealing to all organisations, corporate institutions, and individuals who can, to support this cause, hoping that through such combined generosity, $70,000 would be raised to organise the first ever ATLS course in Ghana.

Once the promulgation course is completed, Ghana will obtain a national charter to train and certify ATLS doctors in this country, using local trainers and local resources. There will be no further need for an international faculty. A self-sustaining teaching programme will be in place which will contribute immeasurably to improving the care of people with major injuries all over the country.

The goal is to train 40 doctors this year, and then to provide more than 400 doctors with ATLS training over the next five years.

Please make a contribution. No amount is too small or too big. We believe that together we can reduce deaths and disabilities from accidents on our roads and all other injuries. Remember that your contribution will help to save a life; it could be your life or the life of someone close to you.

If you are interested to donate (Payments should be made by cheque Dollar or Cedi equivalent payable to Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons, Cedi Account No. - 0010134404648401; Dollar Account No. - 0012084404647501. Ecobank, Ridge West Branch)

If you require more information before donating, or simply to find out some more about how you can help improve the care of injured people, you may ring 03220407897, 0205796361 or email us at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .