Sex on ‘arrest’ as churches battle Val’s Day promiscuity

Valentine’s Day is barely four days from today and the churches are working hard to engage the youth with series of godly programmes so they do not have the opportunity to involve in promiscuous activities.

Instead of taking their partners to hotels, guest houses, movie homes, parties, pubs, night clubs among others to chill, this time the churches are stretching their arms very wide to grab most of them to mentor and counsel them on sex and relationships, teach them about the ‘’Good Book’’ and afterwards refresh them with some drinks and finger foods.

Most of the church programmes monitored by this reporter indicated that between 6p.m. and 10p.m., most of the orthodox and charismatic churches around the city would be basking in the glory of the Lord.

Over the years, the youth especially, have capitalised on the day to take part in various immoral activities. The alarming part is that most of those who participate in such acts are usually below the age of 18 but go on a date with their partners and end up having indiscriminate sex.

It is because of such unhealthy behaviours and increased social vices that the day was set aside as Chocolate Day by the Ghana Tourism Authority, under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism.

This was aimed at reducing the social vices associated with the day, while promoting the consumption of chocolate and for that matter Ghana’s cocoa.

As part of events marking this day, the tourism authority hotels, restaurants and most public places, including schools and corporate organisations, show their love through the sharing of chocolate products.

For most of the youth, Chocolate Day seems to be an activity for the daytime and then in the evening they find themselves on a date with their partners.

At the Mary Mother of Good Counsel Catholic Church, Airport, for instance, a programme had been drawn for those above 18 years who are single or married to come together at the parish to make merry.

The leaders of the parish encouraged all the youth to be present in their red or a touch of red with white attire for a talk show, refreshment and dance.

For the youth of the Ascension Congregation, Ablekuma Fan Milk, there will be a talk on the theme: ‘’The Love in Me’’ which will be facilitated by a seasoned Counsellor and a spouse of a Presbyterian Minister, Mrs Rita Ofosu Yeboah.

According to the church, the reason for organising a Val’s Day programme was to use the platform to bring together all the youth within the Ablekuma Sub-District of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, to educate them on the need to keep healthy relationships among the opposite sex.

Besides, the church intends to erase the negative perception attached to Val’s Day as a time for engaging in sexual activities.

Despite the massive attention being given by the churches to break the chain of immoral behaviours, the movie homes, pubs, hotels and malls are also putting up series of entertainment shows with attractive packages to entice the youth come Tuesday, February 14, 2017.