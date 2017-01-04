Please, no chance to miss in Gabon

Every season comes with its characteristics and to a lot of African countries who are yet to lift the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) trophy, the dream to do justice to it must be now. For obvious reasons, no matter the area or group one may find herself, the preparations must be above board and possibly exceptional, since no one knows how their respective opponents have prepared for the continental tournament.

The selection of players must be worthy of appraisal and no one can doubt the fact that the host nation for the forthcoming tournament, Gabon, must have strong hope to host and win just as was achieved by Egypt in 1986, Algeria in 1990, Tunisia in 2004, Egypt again in 2006 and to mention but a few in the last three decades. Of course, one great disappointment was the inability of Ghana to grab that opportunity in 2008. It must be clear by now that each of the 16 nations, especially those who have not tasted the sweetness of lifting the Cup, as they gather in Gabon, might have had peculiar ambition to add their names to the list of previous winners, something that will make the competition extra tough. I can bet that one country worthy of mention as having the potential to prove to the continent their capability is Mali, the nation that hosted the 2002 edition but could not make it. That year, the mantle was handed to Cameroun who fought the battle of their lives and with resilience drove on to meet Senegal in the grand finale and successfully came out as winners after winning the final 3 - 2.

In actual fact, Africa has waited for too long to see Ghana showing the same class of football that made her win the AFCON trophy on four occasions in a matter of 25 years after independence. Every Head of State takes pride in the winning of the continental glory and one must look back at the happiness of the first President Dr Kwame Nkrumah in the days he annexed two championships in 1963 and 65, General I.K. Acheampong's great win in 1978 and J.J. Rawlings 1982 triumph.

These achievements, I must say, made the men at the helm of affairs extra great on the continent and during the recent yuletide, there were a lot of messages and good wishes going round and to me the most prominent and worthy of mention was the one sent to the senior national team, the Black Stars, from the President-elect, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo. The message was simple: "Black Stars, deliver the Cup home and make the nation happy." The sender of the message, Nana Addo’s spokesperson, Mustapha Hamid, in pronouncing these words, added that the last time the Black Stars were engaged in a similar assignment, they won silver and for sure it was time to make it Gold and the coveted Cup.

All the invited players for the national assignment were there, and nodded and applauded in approval. The GFA President, Kwesi Nyantakyi, the FA Executives including the Chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee, George Afriyie, and the Israeli head coach, Avram Grant, were all present at that short but motivating meeting. The coach who had earlier been told by the FA President, Kwesi Nyantakyi, to go and bring the cup was full of hope as he replied to the message with all the optimism. The other time, the Stars missed the cup by a whisker, as they were beaten by Cote d'Ivoire on penalties. The pain of that defeat is still fresh in the minds of the players, most of who are in the present squad.

Avram's word is his bond, and for sure he has promised the new administration of the cup we have missed for the past three and half decades. The Israeli is slow but sure! He has been in the system for years and knows where salvation is supposed to come from. Unfortunately, however, he sent his team to Dubai for a final preparation without his trusted captain, Asamoah Gyan, who may possibly join the team at their base and give them the needed inspiration. What is worrisome to some soccer analysts is the fact that some of the Stars that gathered at the adopted training grounds of the St Thomas Aquainas Senior High School for their justifiers were having some questionable hidden injuries they did not disclose, with the hope of recovering fully before the tournament proper.

The Black Stars could be said to be lucky to be in Group D where they have contenders as Egypt, Uganda and Mali. The last World Cup qualifiers against Egypt might have taught them a lot of lessons, and eventhough they lost 0 - 2 to Egypt in Alexandria, they might have been overwhelmed by the home advantage of their opponents and learnt a lot of lessons they can explore to their advantage at the neutral ground in Gabon. The last qualifier against Uganda was also a big lesson, as they missed several golden opportunists to secure the three points with the Cranes of Uganda at their mercy. Those lessons have fired Avram Grant to prepare his charges for the kill.

The real problem of Avram must be the Malians, who really do not scare the team with anything special. The last time the Black Stars met the same Mali in a tournament was in 2012 in Equatorial Guinea tournament where the Ghanaians made light work of the Malians at the Group level, but suffered by the same 2 - 0 margin for Mali to occupy the third position. Of course, who knows, perhaps the last meeting might have boosted the confidence of the Malians.

It must be stated that the whole nation is agog with a special feeling that the cup would be delivered. But that will depend on goal scoring which has been the bane of the Black Stars in recent times. Of late, we have missed the stalwarts that can easily knock in the goals, but then some of the lessons we have gone through in recent times must ginger us to make sure we do not miss a chance the moment the whistle goes for the Gabon tournament.